UN's World Health Organization passes anti-Israel resolution

The World Jewish Congress on Wednesday condemned the World Health Organization’s approval of a blatantly one-sided annual resolution accusing Israel of perpetuating a health crisis in Palestinian Arab territories.

The resolution was passed, with 96 countries voting in favor, 11 against, and 21 abstaining. Among those that voted against the resolution aside from Israel, were the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Czech Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, and Hungary.

“The World Health Organization has, yet again, demonstrated the pervasive double standards within the United Nations which single out Israel for condemnation while absolving the Palestinian authorities of any wrongdoing or responsibility in the territories under their control,” said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder.

“As in the UN General Assembly, the Human Rights Council, the Commission on the Status of Women, and other bodies, the World Health Organization has debated only one country-specific resolution at this session, despite scores of conflicted regions where the deterioration of health continues to pose an alarming and pressing threat," Lauder added.

"This resolution, which in its very essence is deeply flawed, does not once mention Hamas or its responsibility for the health crisis in the Gaza Strip and barely mentions the role that the Palestinian Authority plays in caring for its residents, placing the blame disproportionately on Israel. It also turns a blind eye to the corruption that abounds within the Palestinian leadership, and the misuse of funds that could and should be devoted to health care and are instead used to reward terrorists for murdering and maiming Israelis," he continued.

“We thank the United States, the United Kingdom, and the other countries who stood their moral ground in opposing this charade and urge other countries to think deeply and carefully about the message they are sending in supporting this clearly biased resolution. The WHO is an important organization that is much needed by the international community for the benefit of health around the world. However, its standing and efficacy is undermined by those who would rather point the world’s finger at Israel than risk having it pointed at themselves. It’s time for the international community to wake up and realize that the body tasked with our global protection has become theater of the absurd,” concluded Lauder.