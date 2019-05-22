

Helping new immigrants find the ideal place to live Representatives from 45 communities around Israel attend 2nd annual Nefesh B’Nefesh Communities Fair, helping immigrants find their homes. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Tomer Malichi Nefesh B'Nefesh Communities Fair As Israel’s real estate and housing markets continue to expand, new immigrants are regularly searching for affordable home buying options in their ideal communities around the country to start their new lives. This sentiment was on full display Tuesday night, as 500 new immigrants gathered in Jerusalem to hear about the most affordable and viable residential areas for newcomers to consider. At the second annual Nefesh B’Nefesh Communities Fair, representatives from 45 communities from the north, south, center and within Jerusalem were on hand to provide first-hand knowledge about what makes their neighborhood special. At the event, the new immigrants also had the opportunity to hear from experts covering a wide range of topics concerning purchasing a home, understanding mortgages, and choosing the right community for each family’s particular needs.



The event was part of the Nefesh B’Nefesh and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael's 'Go Beyond' program, which works to develop the periphery of Israel and Jerusalem through aliyah (immigration to Israel) with a new suite of offerings and benefits for new immigrants to reside in these areas. Additionally, the Fair was run in partnership with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel and JNF – USA.



"Olim (new immigrants - ed.) come from a wide range of backgrounds and have different priorities when searching for a community in Israel," said Rachel Berger, Director of Post-Aliyah at Nefesh B'Nefesh. "Our Israel Communities Fair was created in order for olim get a closer look at the diversity of options and affordability that exist in various communities and cities throughout the country."

Some of the communities represented at the Fair included: Ashkelon, Be'er Sheva, Beit Shemesh, Carmei Gat, Caesaria, Efrat, Hadera, Haifa, Hispin, Jerusalem, Karmiel, Katzrin, Lod, Ma'alot, Migdal Ha'emek, Modiin, Naharia, Negohot, Raanana, Rehovot, Shoham, Tzfat and Yokneam. Specific communities that have seen an uptick in interest from new immigrants recently are the likes of Rehovot, Pardes Hanna, and Harish, which is a brand-new, developing city in the north. Nefesh B'Nefesh Communities Fair Tomer Malichi Nefesh B'Nefesh Communities Fair Tomer Malichi Nefesh B'Nefesh Communities Fair Tomer Malichi

