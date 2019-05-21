Pollard: Israel does not care about me

Jonathan Pollard asks how much the Israeli government cares about its citizens if it did not care enough to secure his release over 30 years

Jonathan Pollard criticized the Israeli government for failing to do enough to secure his release.

Pollard, who served 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, said in an interview with News 12 on Tuesday, that he is disappointed with the state and its handling of the case of himself and his wife.

"If you don't care about someone like myself who spent 30 years in prison on behalf of the land and people of Israel, then how much concern can you actually show, exhibit or feel towards anybody in the country ... from our soldiers to our civilians?" Pollard asked.

In March, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said she was working behind the scenes so that Jonathan Pollard could immigrate from the United States to Israel.

"I as the justice minister and Netanyahu as prime minister, have been making great efforts in recent years to allow him to immigrate to Israel," Shaked told an election panel of the religious kibbutz movement.

"We actually tried to shorten the term of his imprisonment under which he is obligated to pay all his debts in the United States. If it ever ends, it will certainly be joyous and desirable.

Shaked refused to specify exactly what actions she took behind the scenes to help Pollard. "I'm not detailing at the moment, but we've been working on this issue and I hope we will succeed one day. We've been trying to make it happen for a few years."