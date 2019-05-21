Sad ending of five-day search by Israel Dog Unit

At the end of the fifth day of the search for Anatoly Vinitzky, 67, who left at about 18.00 from the Nof Tivon home for the elderly on 57 Oranim Street in Kiryat Tivon, at the last hour, Israel Dog Unit (IDU) volunteers located Anatoly, unfortunately with no vital signs, at a place only 300 meters from where Anatoly was last seen on the security cameras leaving the nursing home.

Whan IDU Commander Yekutiel Ben Yaakov recruited and selected the team of heroes from the dog unit who managed to locate the missing, he said: "This is for men who aren't afraid to enter the worst, thorniest terrain. Put on shoes, a sunhat, long pants, bring water and come to Tivon for what might be the final push to locate the poor soul. This is the real test, where are you? From 16.00 until 20.00 we're going down to the wadi to find Anatoly, G-d willing."

IDU Spokesman IDU Commander Ben Yaakov (C) directs police forces on search

An IDU spokesman said "The IDU salutes and honors Efraim, Moshe, Zvi, and Bram Milo, with the other heroes of the unit, who managed to locate Anatoly. They send condolences to the dear family."

The IDU, in addition to performing essential search-and-rescue operations in coordination with police, army, and rescue forces, also trains rescue dogs to search wreckage sites for missing persons trapped under buildings collapsed by an earthquake or missile attack.

IDU Spokesman Aftermath of search