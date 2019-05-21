Man stabbed to death in Jerusalem

One suspect in custody after 60-year-old man found stabbed to death in Jerusalem apartment. Police probing circumstances of the killing.

A man roughly 60 years of age was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning in Jerusalem, police reported.

The victim was found in an apartment on Bar Yohai Street in the capital in an apparent murder.

Police have taken one male suspect into custody. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the killing, but say the incident appears to be criminal, rather than terror-related.

MDA emergency first responders arrived at the scene, but were forced to declare the victim dead at the scene.

“When we arrived at the scene,” said MDA paramedic Yehonatan Pindrus, “we saw a man about 60 years of age lying at the entrance to an apartment. He was unconscious, had no heartbeat and was not breathing, and had a wound in his upper torso. We performing medical checks on him, but there were no vital signs, and we were forced to declare his death.”