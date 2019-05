Did Israel miss the boat in using the competition to truly sanctify the Jewish Nation?

Over 200 million television viewers had their eyes on Tel Aviv over the weekend as Israel hosted the 2019 Eurovision Song Competition.

But was hosting the event a victory for Israel’s PR efforts?

Avi Abelow, founder of 12 Tribe Films and the Israel Video Network, discusses the benefits from the contest, if there are any.

Abelow thinks that while Eurovision provided some PR benefit, he believes that Israel might have missed the boat in using the competition to truly sanctify the Jewish Nation.