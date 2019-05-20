PA to boycott US-led conference on economic peace

PA minister says conference in Bahrain in which economic aspects of Trump peace plan will be unveiled is 'meaningless.'

The Palestinian Authority announced that it would boycott an economic conference which will be held in Bahrain next month in support of the Trump Administration's Middle East peace plan.

PA Information Minister Nabil Abu Rudeina said that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

"An economic agreement, with no political discussion on its side, will fail miserably, and we will not accept any proposal that does not include the basis for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," declared Abu Rudeina.

He also mentioned that in the past year the PA had refused to take part in a similar meeting in Washington, because they felt that there was an attempt to separate the economic situation from the political situation, which is unacceptable to the PA leadership.

However, another PA official told the Ma'an news agency that the US understood that it could not release its so-called 'Deal of the Century' without the PA's consent. The idea of ​​economic talks shows that the US understands that the main problems are political and that it is not possible to strive for a one-sided agreement," the official said.

The White House announced Sunday it would co-host the June 25-26 conference with Bahrain focusing on economic aspects of the long-delayed peace plan, with the declared aim of achieving prosperity in the Palestinian Authority and Gaza Strip.