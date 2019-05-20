Will the Fire and Rescue Authority ban all Lag Ba'omer bonfires?

Heat wave may force Fire and Rescue Authority to ban all bonfires, due to the risk of flames spreading out of control.

A heat wave may force authorities to ban Lag Ba'omer bonfires.

Lag Ba'omer falls on Wednesday night and Thursday, and the National Fire and Rescue Authority has already prohibited lighting bonfires in public parks, forests, and other potentially dangerous areas

Monday will be clear with a rise in temperatures, especially in Israel's inland and mountainous regions. Monday night will be partly cloudy, and there may be fog in the lowlands and along the coast.

Tuesday will be clear or partly cloudy. Temperatures inland will rise significantly, and the mountainous regions will be warmer than average and there may be a heat wave. During the afternoon, northern winds will blow along the coast.

Wednesday will see an additional rise in temperatures, and a heat wave may hit most areas of Israel.

Thursday will see a heat wave, affecting most of Israel. All areas of Israel will see heavy or extreme heat, and firefighters are liable to ban Lag Ba'omer bonfires due to the risk that the flames may quickly spread out of control.