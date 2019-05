Billionaire pledges to pay off student debt of an entire graduating class at commencement ceremony.

Billionaire Robert Smith stunned Morehouse College graduates during his commencement address: He pledged millions of dollars to pay off every penny of student debt for the class of 2019.

“This is my class,” he said, “and I know my class will pay this forward.”

The announcement came as a surprise to Smith’s staff and to the staff at Morehouse, and elicited the biggest cheers of the morning.