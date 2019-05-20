Watch: Ethiopian Jews making Aliyah welcomed at Ben Gurion

Rev Anthony Abma: 'An amazing act of redemption,' but one which will only be complete with 'complete Jewish sovereignty over all of Israel.'

Hundreds of Ethiopian Jews made Aliyah on Thursday night, greeted by family, friends and strangers as they walked through the gates of Ben Gurion Airport.

Rev. Anthony Abma, who heads the Zionist Christian Support for Sovereignty and Return O Israel groups, called the event "an amazing act of redemption," but went on to explain why it could only be considered "a partial redemption at best."

"An amazing act of redemption took place in Ben Gurion airport Thursday night when hundreds of Ethiopian Jews arrived to make Aliyah. Filmed by Gedaliah Blum, a friend of Return O’ Israel, is an emotionally charged welcome by hundreds of Jews along with some Christians who were on hand to receive the new immigrants.

"Aliyah or the return of the scattered Jewish people is an integral part of Biblical, Jewish and Christian redemption. We are privileged modern day witness of the fulfillment of prophecies made thousands of years ago. As anti-Semitism continues to raise its ugly head around the world, Israel - the biblical homeland of the Jewish people, is supposed to be the safe haven to which many realize they must return.

"Unfortunately, these and many immigrants of the past who have and are returning to their inheritance as both the biblical and legal possessors of the land of Eretz Yisrael, are finding that reality is much different. Though Jerusalem was reunited along with all of the territory of Israeli lands restored after the Six Day War in 1967, much of the land of Israel remains off limits to Jews today and is unsafe for its Jewish residents.

"For this reason, the wonderfully moving Aliyah of the Ethiopian Jews which you see in this video, is only a partial redemption at best. Only when there is a complete Jewish Sovereignty over all of Ertez Yisrael, will the Aliyah of these and all the Jews who have - and will return in the future - be complete. Then Jews will be returning to their full inheritance and the redemption that welcomes the Moshiach."