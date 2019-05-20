Senior PA official accused of shooting attacks north of J'lem

Zakaria Zubeidi, a senior PA official who claimed to have renounced terrorism, arrested over string of shooting attacks north of Jerusalem.

A senior Palestinian Authority official who was once granted amnesty by Israel following a history of terrorism has been accused of involvement in a series of shooting attacks near the Israeli town of Beit El, north of Jerusalem.

In late February, Zakaria Zubeidi – a senior official in the PA’s department for prisoners and a former leader of the Fatah party’s terrorist operations in the Jenin district – was arrested, along with Israeli-Arab attorney Tarek Barghout in Ramallah in connection with what Israeli security forces called “serious and current terrorist activities”.

During the arrest, police seized a vehicle owned by Barghout, who has often represented terrorists charged in Israeli courts. Authorities also seized an M-16 during the raid.

On Monday, the Shin Bet revealed that Zubeidi and Barghout were arrested in connection with a string of shooting attacks north of Jerusalem, and that intel information gathered on the two suspects had linked them to the attacks.

The two were arrested while in the midst of planning another terror attack, the Shin Bet said, by a joint operation of the Shin Bet internal security agency, the IDF, and Yamam special police force.

According to the Shin Bet investigation, Zubeidi and Barghout carried out two shooting attacks on Israeli buses near the town of Beit El.

The two allegedly used Zubeidi’s personal vehicle – which had been provided to him by the Palestinian Authority in his capacity as a senior prisoner affairs official – during the attacks and during reconnaissance operations.

The shooting attacks include the December 27th 2018 attack on a bus en route to the town of Pisagot, south of Beit El. No injuries were reported in the attack.

Barghout confessed, the Shin Bet said, to a November 19th 2016 shooting attack on an Israeli police car at the Zeitim checkpoint near Jerusalem. The police car was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Zubeidi, who once was on Israel’s most-wanted list over his leadership of the Jenin region’s Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, accepted a 2007 Israeli offer of amnesty in exchange for renouncing terrorism. Zubeidi accepted the deal, which was revoked in December 2011.

Zubeidi made headlines in 2004, when a female Israeli admirer, Tali Fahima, traveled to Jenin to serve as a human shield for him. Fahima, who was latered jailed for her aid to the terrorist leader, converted into Islam in 2010.