Likud, Shas, agree on portfolios

Likud offers Shas Planning Administration in exchange for Housing Ministry, report says.

Coalition negotiations between Shas and the Likud seem to be making headway.

According to Israel Hayom, the Likud offered to move the Planning Administration from the Finance Ministry to Shas MK Aryeh Deri's Interior Ministry, in exchange for the party compromising on its demand to receive the Housing Ministry.

However, such a move may be protested by Kulanu's Moshe Kahlon, and therefore no agreement has been signed.

Shas refused to comment on the report.

Previously, Shas had requested the Housing Ministry, Interior Ministry, Religious Affairs Ministry, and the Development of the Negev and Galilee Ministry.