Polish PM: Restitution to Jews - a victory for Hitler

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Sunday that he opposes paying restitution to Jews who survived World War II.

"If we reach a situation in which Poland pays compensation for World War II, it would be a victory for Hitler. As long as our party is in power it will not happen," Morawiecki said at a convention of his party in Lodz, according to Channel 13 News.

Last week, Poland cancelled a visit by an Israeli delegation over their intention to raise the issue of the restitution of Jewish properties seized during the Holocaust.

In a statement announcing the decision, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced that "Poland decided to cancel the visit of Israeli officials after the Israeli side made last-minute changes in the composition of the delegation suggesting that the talks would primarily focus on the issues related to property restitution."

The move came days after several thousand nationalists rallied Warsaw against a US law on the restitution of Jewish properties seized during the Holocaust, an issue which has surfaced ahead of parliamentary elections later this year.

Anti-Semitic concerns regarding Poland have recently resurfaced.

Last year, Warsaw passed a law that made it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi German war crimes.

The move sparked an outcry from Israel, which saw it as an attempt to ban testimonials on Polish crimes against Jews.

In response, Warsaw amended the law to remove the possibility of fines or a prison sentence.