Egypt: 17 wounded in bus blast near Giza pyramids

A bomb blast hit a tourist bus near Egypt's famed Giza pyramids on Sunday, wounding at least 17 people, including South Africans, AFP reported.

The roadside bomb went off as the bus was being driven in Giza, also causing injuries to Egyptians in a nearby car, medical and security sources said.

South Africa said in a statement that the "bus explosion" injured three of its 28 citizens who were part of the tourist group.

They would remain in hospital while the rest would return home on Monday, said the statement from the department of international relations.

Israel's consul in Cairo said that there are no known Israelis among those wounded in the explosion.

Sunday's incident comes nearly five months after three Vietnamese holidaymakers and their Egyptian guide were killed when a roadside bomb hit their bus as it travelled near the Giza pyramids outside Cairo.

Egypt has been fighting an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula for several years. Most of the attacks in the region during this time period have been claimed by the Sinai Province, the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Egypt.

The country has been under a state of emergency since April of 2018, after two suicide bombings at churches claimed by ISIS killed at least 45 people in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

In February of 2018, Egypt launched operation “Sinai 2018” in an effort to rid the Sinai Peninsula of Islamic terrorists.

Some 650 militants and around 45 soldiers have been killed since the start of the offensive, according to separate statements by the armed forces.