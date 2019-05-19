Terror on bus ride home: 'We're going up in flames!'

Bus taking high school girls back home after Shabbat hit by firebomb, leaving vehicle damaged and girls suffering from shock.

A bus carrying students from a girls' religious high school back home after Shabbat was hit by a firebomb Saturday night, setting the vehicle on fire.

The incident occurred after the bus dropped off several girls from the Oriyah Ulpana school at Pnei Kedem, an Israeli town northwest of Hevron, in Judea, south of Jerusalem.

The attack left the bus damaged, with four passengers treated for shock.

"Last night at about 1:00 a.m., terrorists threw firebombs at a bus operated by the Company for Developing [Gush Etzion] at the T-Junction in east Gush Etzion," Gush Etzion Regional Council chief Shlomo Neeman said Sunday.

"There were female students from Oriyah on the bus returning home from a Shabbat in Neve Tzuf [Halamish]. Last night, IDF forces began searches for the terrorists, and members of the regional council's psychology staff are in touch with the girls and their families."