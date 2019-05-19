Toddler in moderate condition after snake bite

Toddler 1 yr. 3 months of age bitten by viper near central Israeli community. Condition improving after she receives serum at hospital.

A toddler of about a year and three months was evacuated this morning to the emergency room at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after she was bitten by a viper near the community of Aderet.

Dr. Sa'ar Hashbaya, director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Hadassah Ein Kerem, spoke of the treatment given to the toddler.

"As soon as she arrived at Hadassah, the child received a serum against venom and supportive care. Her condition is moderate, she is partially conscious,” he said.

"After initial stabilization in pediatric ER, her condition improved and she is being transferred to a pediatric intensive care unit," the doctor added.