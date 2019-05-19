Rashida Tlaib aiming for Nancy Pelosi’s job

Rashida Tlaib, Congresswoman from Michigan’s most Democratic District, has created a firestorm from the very first day in office when she disgustingly vowed to “impeach the motherf.....r” referring to the President. She obviously has her sights set to take over the Democratic Party and one day sit in Nancy Pelosi’s chair. Her daily diatribes and remarks only get worse.

No one in Congress has ever used such language publicly in an open forum against a sitting President. On the day she was elected to Congress she draped herself in a PLO flag and declared, “my passion for justice is rooted in beautiful Palestine”.

No one to my knowledge has ever been elected to Congress and draped themselves in any flag other than an American flag. She later had the gall to accuse American Jews of dual loyalty. She has a map of the Middle East with a sticky covering Israel with the word Palestine written on it. When Marco Rubio and Jim Risch tried to sponsor a bill opposing BDS, she made her infamous dual loyalty claim saying they “forgot what country they represent”.

The ADL issued a statement, “Though the legislation discussed is sponsored by 4 Non-Jewish Senators, any charge of dual loyalty has special sensitivity and resonance for Jews, particularly in an environment of rising Anti-Semitism.” Rashida Tlaib has been linked to individuals who have supported PLO terrorists attacking Israelis, and individuals who have openly called for Israel’s destruction with the not so veiled threat: “from the River to the Sea, #Palestine will be free”, and individuals with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.



She is a 42 year old lawyer who got her BA from Wayne State. Her mother was born in a town near Ramallah and her father in Beit Hanina.



Tlaib’s most recent blatantly Anti-Semitic statement was about the Holocaust. In her own words, “There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors-Palestinians- who lost their land and some lost their lives...And just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post the tragedy, and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that right in many ways....”



Like all historical revisionists they throw a little positive emotion into outright lies and falsehoods (“post the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time”). Then comes the zinger, “And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that right in many ways.”



Her ancestors did not provide a safe haven for Jews. Her ancestors allied themselves with Hitler and his “Final Solution”. The plan her ancestors had for the Jews was to wipe them off the face of the earth including Israel. Had Rommel not been stopped her ancestors alongside the Nazis might well have killed many more than they did. Pogroms occurred in 1929 and 1936 by her ancestors killing many Jews in Hebron and Jerusalem.



Holocaust denial is a frequently used method by PLO operatives who want to cast the Arabs as victims. Mahmoud Abbas who wrote his PhD on Holocaust denial including denying that six million were murdered (he made the bogus claim that only 100,000 were killed-Yad Vashem has already identified and documented well over 4 million Jews who were murdered and will reach well over six million when the research is completed) and alleged collaboration between the Zionists and the Nazis. In point of fact is that the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Mohammed Amin al-Husseini was close to Hitler and collaborated with him against the Jews-not the other way around.



What makes all of Tlaib’s outrageous statements even more despicable is that she follows an Instagram account according to “capital research” that routinely shows blatantly Anti-Semitic posts and 9/11 conspiracy theories. The account Tlaib follows shares posts comparing Jews to vermin and Hitler and posts claiming Israel did 9/11.



Tlaib’s tirades are getting more frequent and more Anti-Semitic. It appears she is acting in a “tag team” with Ilhan Omar and Linda Sarsour. The fact that the Democratic Party have remained silent on Tlaib’s disgraceful canards is equally disgraceful.

This is exactly what happened in Great Britain with Jeremy Corbyn who rose up the ranks of the Labour Party using Anti-Semitic statements frequently. He was never silenced and made it to the top as a result. The deafening silence of the Democratic Party will enable and empower Rashida Tlaib to become the leader of the Democratic Party.

This would be a terrible scenario for America. The Democratic Party And America better wake up soon before it is too late.