Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked in South Africa

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, was kicked violently in the back at a sporting event in South Africa on Saturday, causing him to collapse on the floor.

Schwarznegger, 71, was in Sandton, South Africa for the Arnold Classic Africa. At the event, Schwarzenegger was asked to video a children's rope-skipping competition. Schwarzenegger got up from his seat, filmed the event, and as he finished, a man approached, jumped up and kicked him violently in the back. Schwarzenegger fell to the ground. Meanwhile, the perpetrator was tackled by security and dragged away.

Schwarzenegger was apparently unharmed and returned to his seat on the side of the court. However, shortly later, he got up and left the convention center.

Later, Schwarzenegger reassured his fans on his Twitter account, saying, "Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat," he wrote.