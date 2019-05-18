Swastika found on donkey in southern Israel

A swastika was on Saturday found spray painted on a donkey in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

Police have opened an investigation. A 40-year-old resident of the nearby town of Tel Sheva, believed the be the owner of several swastika-marked donkeys, was detained.

The "Let the Animals Live" association responded harshly to the reports, calling on authorities to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

"We hope that the police handle with severity those who made fun of the Holocaust and tortured an animal," Let the Animals Live founder Eti Altman told News 12.

"As the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, I was shocked. Justice must be done and these criminals must punished very severely."