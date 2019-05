It was a crazy week, but even at the end Netanyahu was still unable to form a government.

Hear: What Yom Ha'atzmaut means to the people in the street.

And: Who will give in, Bibi or the parties in his bloc?

Celebrating: One year of the American and Guatemalan Embassies in Jerusalem.

Plus: Israel's best friends, the International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem, celebrates an early Jerusalem Day.

Also: All about Iberoamericano, The South American Music Festival

And: A word about the anti Israel pronouncements in the US Congress.