Liberman: Haredim trying to use force and bully us

MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) slammed the haredi parties' newest demand to ban the sale of entry tickets for the Biblical Zoo on Shabbat (Sabbath) and holidays.

"The Biblical Zoo is one of the most beautiful parks in Israel and the entire Middle East, and hundreds of thousands of visitors enjoy it every year. This zoo was founded decades ago and most of its visits are on Shabbat and holidays," Liberman said.

"We were informed last night of the haredi parties' new demand in the coalition agreements - to forbid the sale of tickets to the zoo, specifically on Shabbat and holidays.

"We are not asking to open supermarkets on Shabbat in Meah Shearim (a haredi enclave - ed.), but we will not agree to harming the existing status quo.

"This is an attempt by the haredim to turn the State of Israel from a Jewish state into a state of Jewish law, through bullying and through the use of force. This, among other things, is what we are fighting for in complicated coalition negotiations, and hopefully we will be successful."