Will Hamas' new weapon beat Israel's Iron Dome?

Hamas' attempt to use drones to attack IDF vehicles failed - but the terror organization isn't giving up yet.

The Hamas terror organization developed a drone which can carry a rocket loaded with anti-tank explosives, Yediot Aharonot reoprted.

According to the Friday report, during the recent round of rocket fire Hamas attempted to destroy a manned military vehicle using a rocket launched by a drone. The rocket carried explosives which are believed to destroy various types of Israeli armor.

Prior to that, Hamas was not known to use loaded drones as operational weapons. When the drone-launched rocket attack was attempted, it failed. However, it is expected that Hamas will learn the relevant lessons and continue developing its new weapon.

The new drone, which has a double warhead, also aims to attack Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, as well as to penetrate armored vehicles via their less-protected roofs.

Since 2014, Hamas has invested in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the adaptation of civil drones for military purposes.

Most of the drones used are smuggled into Gaza through the various crossings. On Wednesday, the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported that 172 postal packages in 250 bags delivered through Israel and brought into Gaza via the Erez Crossing contained military equipment, including drones, disguised as civilian items. Most of the items were ordered online via merchant sites such as Alibaba.