Watch: Shalva Band in the Eurovision semi-finals

The Shalva Band, which quit the Eurovision selection contest so as not to desecrate the Sabbath, performs at the semi-finals.

The Shalva Band, which is composed of eight adults with disabilities including Down syndrome, Autism, and various physical handicaps, performed on Thursday evening at the second semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Shalva took part in the television contest in which Israel’s representative for Eurovision was selected and was considered a favorite to win the competition, but withdrew from the contest in light of concerns that they would be forced to violate Shabbat during the competition.