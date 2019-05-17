Watch: Shalva Band in the Eurovision semi-finals

Courtesy of Kan 11
The Shalva Band, which is composed of eight adults with disabilities including Down syndrome, Autism, and various physical handicaps, performed on Thursday evening at the second semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Shalva took part in the television contest in which Israel’s representative for Eurovision was selected and was considered a favorite to win the competition, but withdrew from the contest in light of concerns that they would be forced to violate Shabbat during the competition.
Shalva at the Eurovision Semi-finals
