Man killed in Eilat gas explosion

Doctors at the Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat have confirmed the death of a man who was critically injured Thursday in an explosion in a house in the city. A 45-year-old woman who was seriously injured is currently hospitalized in intensive care.

The explosion took place in the woman's housing unit at a building divided into 3 housing units. The man who was killed was trapped in the housing unit next to the unit where the explosion took place.

The police said that "according to professionals there is a fear of the collapse of the building."

The fire brigade commander, Rabbi Reshef Rami Hanan, said at the scene: "We received a notice of an explosion inside a building, and we went out with reinforced forces to the area. Then we started looking inside the building, taking out another young man with serious injuries."

"Then we went to rescue and search inside the building, and extinguish the fire that was there. The destruction is great. The roof on which solar panels sat posed a danger to firefighters," he said.