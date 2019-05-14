Satmar hasidim buy pizza for IDF soldiers

A haredi IDF soldier on Monday told his friends that Satmar hasidim bought pies of pizza for a group of soldiers, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

In his post, the soldier said he was on duty near the Cave of the Patriarchs (Me'arat Hamachpelah) in Hevron when three Satmar hasidim visiting from the US came up to the jeep he and several other soldiers were sitting in.

The hasidim noticed a soldier with sidelocks and a beard sitting in the jeep and began speaking with him.

"They didn't know that there are chassidish (hasidic) eherlich (honest) people in the army," he noted.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the haredi soldier also said he told the visiting hasidim about the IDF's activities in the city, and that there is a large number of haredi soldiers serving in the IDF. At the end of the conversation, the Satmar hasidim surprised the soldiers by buying them all pizza.

"If only we could also merit to protect the Jewish nation and the Land of Israel with our bodies," one of the hasidim told the soldiers.