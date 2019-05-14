Watchdog group outs anti-Israel professors - in Israel

A new website launched by the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu enables students to search and access information about Israeli academics who promote anti-Israel activity.

The website, "Know Your Professor," contains a listing of some 85 Israeli professors Im Tirtzu has claimed are involved in anti-Israel activity such as promoting BDS, encouraging international pressure on Israel, accusing the IDF of war crimes, and calling to refuse service in the IDF.

"Many professors in Israeli academia are radical-left activists," reads the website. "Some promote the academic boycott of Israel, some are signatories on petitions against serving in the IDF and on petitions accusing the IDF of war crimes, and some use the professor's podium to preach anti-Israel rhetoric."

"Im Tirtzu believes that the public has the right to know who these professors are and what they are saying. Because it is the taxes of the public who are funding these people," the website continues.

Among the professors included in the website are Hebrew University's Daphna Golan, who supports refusing to serve in the IDF and accused Israel of being an apartheid state; Tel-Aviv University's Yehouda Shenhav, who accused Israel of "slaughter[ing] large numbers of wholly innocent people" in Gaza; Ben-Gurion University's Niv Gordon, who promotes the BDS movement; and Haifa University's Vered Kraus, who called to boycott Ariel University.

The new website also features incidents of politicization in academia and offers students the ability to report anti-Zionist professors and cases of anti-Zionism in academia.

Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, stated that many professors take advantage of their position in the university in order to incite against Israel.

"There is no parallel in the world to this phenomenon of hypocrisy and ungratefulness, in which these professors earn their living at the expense of the Israeli taxpayer yet at the same time work to boycott and slander them," said Peleg.

"This display of moral bankruptcy is something that should be known to every citizen in Israel. The website is an important step that will strengthen Israeli academia and make it more pluralistic and unbiased," added Peleg.