Moskowitz Prize for Zionism winner: Time to apply sovereignty

Josh Hasten interviews Nadia Matar, co-director of the Israel Sovereignty Movement founded by Women in Green.

Matar, along with Yehudit Katzover, are two of the recipients of this year’s prestigious Moskowitz Prize for Zionism.

The prize award ceremony is to be held in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, June 4.

Matar explains that after 52 years since Israel’s victory in the Six Day War, it’s finally time to apply sovereignty over all of the land of Israel. She’s confident that most Israelis today, realize that sovereignty is the only way forward towards true stability.