Madonna arriving in Israel on Wednesday

This coming Wednesday, the private plane of philanthropist Silvan Adams is expected to land in Israel. Among the passengers will be the singer Madonna.

Madonna will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, which is being held this week. She will lead a delegation of 135 people, including 40 members of a choir headed by rapper Quabo, 25 dancers and dozens of professionals who are in charge of choreography, stage, lighting and video art.

"It is a great honor to bring Madonna to Israel to participate in the largest music competition in the world," Adams said.

Last year, Adams helped bring the prestigious Giro d'Italia bicycle race to Israel for the first time.