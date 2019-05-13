Hot, dry, weather hits Israel

In dubious honor of Eurovision, temperatures expected to remain above seasonal average throughout week.

Eurovision attendees may get a chance to experience a true Israeli summer, as forecasters predict Israel's temperatures to reach 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tel Aviv and 33 (91.4) in Jerusalem.

Monday will be clear, hot, and dry, with a rise in temperatures. During the afternoon hours, strong northern winds will blow along the coast. Monday night will be clear.

Tuesday will be clear with a slight rise in temperatures. The weather will be hot and dry, especially inland and in the mountainous regions. During the afternoon, strong northern winds will blow along the coast.

Wednesday will be mostly clear. Temperatures will remain above seasonal average and the weather will be hot and dry, especially inland and in the mountainous regions. Temperatures will drop slightly along the coast.

Thursday will be mostly clear and warmer than seasonal average. There will be a slight drop in temperatures in the mountainous regions.