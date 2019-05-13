New coalition plans major limitations on Supreme Court power

The Likud and United Right parties' negotiating teams drafter a 16-section document detailing the reforms the upcoming government is expected to make to the legal and justice system.

According to Israel Hayom, the new coalition will pass the Override Clause, allowing the Knesset to reinstate laws overturned by the Supreme Court. The clause will be based on the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty.

Another section details changes in how judges are appointed, making the government the body responsible for choosing judges and adding a hearing before their appointment.

Four additional justices will be added to the Supreme Court, and justices' terms will be limited to twelve years. In addition, legal standing will be limited, and only the victim will be allowed to appeal and request aid from the Supreme Court.

The coalition will also pass a law banning the Supreme Court from overturning laws and decisions made by publicly elected figures, including the Knesset, government, and mayors, under claims of unreasonableness, and an amendment to the Knesset's working policy limiting the Attorney General to providing legal advice only and preventing him from placing limits on the government's activities.

The coalition will also pass a law preventing the Attorney General from taking part in legal processes against the government. The law will allow the government to waive its right to representation in the Supreme Court, as well as hire private lawyers.

Another section of the document states that the legal advisers for government officers will be positions of faith and chosen by the minister responsible for the office. The Jewish Home party also asked that the Norwegian Law be expanded, allowing two ministers from each party to give up their Knesset seats in order to allow other members of their party to enter the Knesset.

Changes to the Immunity Law were also suggested. The proposed changes would provide automatic immunity from trial to every Knesset member and minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was shown the document but has not yet approved it.