Hamas has done it again - but Netanyahu acts in his own interest The Hamas attack against the south was not coincidental and the terrorists know very well how Israel will react. Walter Bingham,

Flash 90 Rocket launch from Rafah in southern Gaza Strip to Israel Hear: This comprehensive report of the latest Fighting around Gaza. And: Some observations following Israel's election. Also: The US Democrats' continuing efforts to bring down President Trump. Plus: A few short comments on anti-Semitism.

