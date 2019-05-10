Synagogue in central Israel vandalized and torched

Suspected arrested after synagogue in Bnei Ayish hit by arson, vandalized with graffiti. Nearby cemetery also vandalized.

A synagogue and cemetery in a central Israeli town were the targets of arson and vandalism Friday, Israel Police said.

Fires were set inside a synagogue and cemetery in Bnei Ayish, near Gedera, Friday. Both the synagogue and cemetery were also vandalized, with graffiti spray-painted.

Police have opened an investigation into the incidents, and have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the arsons.

“We take these kind of incidents very seriously,” said a police spokesperson Friday, “and we will work to complete the investigation and remove those involved from the public sphere.”





