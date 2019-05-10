Synagogue in central Israel vandalized and torched

Suspected arrested after synagogue in Bnei Ayish hit by arson, vandalized with graffiti. Nearby cemetery also vandalized.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Prayer book destroyed in Bnei Ayish synagogue
Israel Police

A synagogue and cemetery in a central Israeli town were the targets of arson and vandalism Friday, Israel Police said.

Fires were set inside a synagogue and cemetery in Bnei Ayish, near Gedera, Friday. Both the synagogue and cemetery were also vandalized, with graffiti spray-painted.

Police have opened an investigation into the incidents, and have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the arsons.

“We take these kind of incidents very seriously,” said a police spokesperson Friday, “and we will work to complete the investigation and remove those involved from the public sphere.”



