Synagogue in central Israel vandalized and torched

A synagogue and cemetery in a central Israeli town were the targets of arson and vandalism Friday, Israel Police said.
Fires were set inside a synagogue and cemetery in Bnei Ayish, near Gedera, Friday. Both the synagogue and cemetery were also vandalized, with graffiti spray-painted.
Police have opened an investigation into the incidents, and have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the arsons.
“We take these kind of incidents very seriously,” said a police spokesperson Friday, “and we will work to complete the investigation and remove those involved from the public sphere.”
Loading....