Berlin: Israeli clarinet player beaten at anti-Israel event

An Israeli musician studying in Germany was attacked by a mob of Arabs at an anti-Israel event in Berlin last week.

As can be seen in footage of the incident which surfaced Thursday, an Israeli man, later identified as 27-year-old Daniel Gurfinkel, was beaten by a group of Arab men at a pro-BDS, anti-Israel event held in Berlin’s Hermann Square.

Gurfinkel, a clarinet player, is studying music, along with his twin brother, at Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler music conservatory in Berlin.

The incident occurred last Saturday, as Gurfinkel was passing through the square, when he noticed the anti-Israel demonstration which was being held there to protest the upcoming Eurovision competition in Tel Aviv.

When Gurfinkel called out “Israel” in response to the anti-Israel demonstration, he was immediately attacked by a group of Arab men.

“Immediately, right after the first word I tried to get out to defend Israel, they already started to attack me,” Gurfinkel said, according to Israel Hayom.

Police officers at the scene were slow to respond, Gurfinkel said, initially choosing to ignore the attack.

“They beat me over the head, and the police who were passing by responded with indifference.”

Only after five minutes or so did the police intervene, Gurfinkel said.

“I’ve been living in Berlin for about four years now, and I never imagined that something like this would happen.”

Despite the violent attack, Gurfinkel said he would “continue to defend by country.”

There are no reports of arrests.