'US won't dare attack Iran'

Iran will not engage in talks with the US, a senior Iranian official said Friday, adding that the United States would never “dare” to attack the Islamic republic.

Yadollah Javani, the deputy leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ political bureau, told the Iranian Tasnim outlet that Iran will not negotiate with the US, according to a report released Friday.

“We will not negotiate. There will be no negotiations on any issue with the US,” Javani said, adding “and the US will not dare to attack Iran.”

“We will not surrender.”

Javani went on to say that Iran was not suffering the kind of “internal disarray” he suggested the US believed would set in following its restoration of sanctions on Tehran.

"With the new sanctions and pressures imposed by the United States… Trump thought that Iran would face a kind of internal disarray and would eventually negotiate with the United States, but in practice it did not happen."

“In 2018, the Trump administration was confident that Iran would be in turmoil, and would be forced to negotiate with the US… but in practice this did not happen.”

Javani’s comments came after President Donald Trump urged the Iranian regime to agree to talks with the US aimed at ending its nuclear program – while hinting that the US could use military force against Iran.

At an impromptu news conference at the White House, Trump declined to say what prompted him to deploy the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group to the region over what was described as unspecified threats.

“We have information that you don’t want to know about. They were very threatening and we have to have great security for this country and many other places,” he said, according to Reuters.

Trump was then asked whether there was a risk of military confrontation with the American military presence in the area.

“I guess you could say that always, right? I don’t want to say no, but hopefully that won’t happen. We have one of the most powerful ships in the world that is loaded up and we don’t want to do anything,” he replied.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened a "swift and decisive" US response to any attack by Iran.

"The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their proxies of any identity against US interests or citizens will be answered with a swift and decisive US response," Pompeo said in a statement quoted by AFP.

"Our restraint to this point should not be mistaken by Iran for a lack of resolve," he made clear.