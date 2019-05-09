Neo-Nazis disrupt Arkansas Holocaust memorial

Protesters with Nazi flags tell Holocaust survivors 'the Holocaust didn't happen, but it should have' during Holocaust Remembrance Day event

Sir Beryl Wolfson, now 96 years old, witnessed the liberation of Holocaust concentration camps. From his wheelchair, adorned in a World War II Veteran cap and Star of David belt buckle, he shared his story on Sunday at a Holocaust Remembrance Day event in Russellville, Arkansas.

Unfortunately, the event was interrupted by protesters bearing anti-Semitic signs, including one that read “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have.”

Bearing crosses, a large portrait of Jesus and Christian and Nazi flags, the protester’s anti-Semitic signs also included one reading “YHWH has the oven preheated.”

Joyce Griffis, who organized the event, told KSFM that the demonstrators “were talking to us like we were pieces of nothing.”

The demonstrators were affiliated with Shieldwall, a local white supremacist group, and ostensibly were protesting the Anti-Defamation League, Shieldwall spokesman Billy Roper told KSFM. The son and grandson of Klansmen, Roper is “a nonsectarian hater” affiliated with many white nationalist groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In April, the ADL criticized Arkansas Tech University for naming a scholarship in honor of Dr. Michael Link, whom the ADL wrote “repeatedly espoused Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism to his students and in his writing.”Arkansas Tech said it has found no evidence of these claims.