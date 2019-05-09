Independence Day in the IDF

About 300,000 visit air force bases; Air show passes over dozens of cities and towns, with participation of 62 air crews and 36 IAF aircraft

Israel's Independence Day: About 302,000 people visited the Tel Nof Air Force Base, Ramat David, the Haifa Air Force Base, and the Israel Air Force Museum in Hatzerim.

The Air Force flew over dozens of cities and towns, with 62 air crews and 36 IAF aircraft.

At the Navy base at the Red Sea, a flotilla was held in honor of Independence Day along the coasts, where four vessels of the 915 company passed the shores of the city of Eilat.

The Armored Corps in Latrun presented a large-scale display of ground forces, armor, artillery, combat engineering, and combat collection. The display included a variety of ground-based weapons such as tanks, bulldozers, armored personnel carriers, and cannons.

In the army exhibitions in Judea and Samaria there were various military vehicles, including tanks and engineering tools, arms depots of sector battalions, engineering and sappers, and camouflage teams of the Nitzan combat unit and other security forces.





