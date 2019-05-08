Petah Tikva to name city square after Donald Trump

Mayor of Israel's fifth-largest city announces plans to name square next to city hall after President Donald Trump.

A square in the central Israel city of Petah Tikvah will be named after President Donald Trump, the city’s mayor announced.

Rami Greenberg said Monday that he decided to name the square adjacent to City Hall for the U.S. president because of “his unqualified support for the State of Israel,” the Israeli daily newspaper Maariv reported.

The square will be dedicated officially on July 4, Greenberg said. The mayor said he will invite the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, government ministers and public figures.

Last month, Netanyahu said he would name a new community on the Golan Heights after the president to thank him for recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the territory.

A week ago, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said in a tweet that a train stop in the Old City of Jerusalem would be named for Trump.