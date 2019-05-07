'20,000 people': Song inspired by mass funeral for lone soldier

Written years ago inspired by mass funeral by Israelis who gathered when they heard killed IDF fighter was 'lone soldier'.

The song Twenty Thousand Men was written a few years ago inspired by the mass funeral by Israelis who gathered when they heard that the killed IDF fighter, Sean Carmeli, was a "lone soldier".

Carmeli was a 21 year old American citizen, who was killed in a shoot out with Hamas terrorists in Gaza. He immigrated to Israel from Texas while in high school. After graduating, he stayed in Israel and enlisted to the IDF.

Carmeli’s parents decided to move to Israel after his death.

The "One Family" website wrote about the special funeral: "There had been concerns that the lone soldier, who split his time between Ra’anana and South Padre Island, Texas, where his Israeli parents live, wouldn’t have enough people paying their final respects at his funeral. Since Carmeli was a huge fan of Maccabi Haifa, the soccer team posted a photo of Carmeli on its Facebook page after his death, asking fans to go, so that his funeral wouldn’t be deserted. The team also announced that it would have two buses waiting at the cemetery to bring people back to the country’s center, after the 11 pm service. Tens of thousands of people arrived at Carmeli’s funeral to say a final goodbye to the soldier.