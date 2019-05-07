Egyptian cleric on anti-Semitic rant: America, West are the Jews

Egyptian cleric Sheikh Muhammad Al-Zoghbi said in a show on Al-Rahma TV (Egypt) that the conflict between the Jews and the Muslims started with the Prophet Muhammad, who had been able to defeat the plots, traps, and tricks of the Jews and cleanse Medina of their "filth", reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Reuters Egyptian flag burning

Al-Zoghbi said that there cannot be peace with the Jews and cited a hadith in which the Prophet Muhammad said that Judgement Day will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews, who will hide behind the rocks and the trees, which, in turn, will call to the Muslims to kill the Jews hiding behind them.

Al-Zoghbi said that the Jews are killing Muslims with American weapons and added: "America is the Jews. The West is the Jews these days." He claimed that this is why Western countries say that they are responsible for Israel's security.