3,150 civilians killed in terror attacks since founding of state

The number of civilians killed in terror attacks since the declaration of the State of Israel on May 5, 1948, to date is 3,150.

This figure also includes 120 foreign nationals killed in terrorist attacks in Israel and 100 Israelis who died abroad.13 civilians were killed since last Independence Day.

Terror attacks left 3,196 orphans, including 119 orphans from both parents, 819 widows and widowers, and 897 bereaved parents, who are still alive.

Director of the National Insurance Institute, Meir Spiegel, said, "The victims of terror attacks and the families of the victims struggle every day, every hour, with severe physical and mental injuries. We try to support them and make their suffering a bit easier, and assist with the utmost sensitivity and accessibility.”

The director added that in 2018 the Victims of Hostilities Division of the National Insurance Institute paid 522 million shekels in allowances and benefits to thousands of victims of terror and to the families of those killed.

The National Insurance Institute, as part of its responsibility for the treatment of victims of terror and the families of the victims, also deals with commemorating victims. The "La’ad" website commemorates the lives and deaths of 4,159 victims who died in terror attacks since the early days of Zionism until the present day (starting from 1860). On the site you can light a Yizkor candle, write a personal dedication to those who perished and share on social networks.

The state memorial ceremony will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, at Mount Herzl at 1:00 pm at the Monument to Victims of Hostilities, in the presence of the President of Israel, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Knesset, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, the President of the Supreme Court, The IDF Chief of Staff, the interim Police Commissioner, and the Director of the National Insurance Institute.