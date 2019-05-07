Arab students vandalize memorial wall for fallen IDF soldiers

Arab students at a Jerusalem college vandalized a memorial for fallen IDF soldiers ahead of Israeli Memorial Day, which begins Tuesday night.

Candles lit in memory of fallen IDF soldiers at a memorial corner in David Yellin College of Education in Jerusalem’s Beit Hakerem neighborhood were extinguished by Arab students, who also scrawled ‘Ramadan Kareem’ (Happy Ramadan) over the memorial.

The student union condemned the incident, saying in a statement “The Student Union came up with the idea for a memorial wall with the goal of providing a place to remember those who fell in the various wars, and to allow students to write the names of their loved ones and light candles in their memory.”

“Unfortunately, a person or persons decided to mock the importance of the wall and to deface it in a premeditated fashion. We obviously strongly condemn this act, and the issue has been turned over for serious action to the administration and dean of students.”