Netanyahu to approve transfer of Qatari money to Hamas

As part of ceasefire: Hamas promises to rein in Islamic Jihad, remove rioters from border, stop firing of incendiary balloons.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to approve the transfer of $30 million from Qatar to Hamas in the Gaza Strip as part of the agreements that allowed the current ceasefire to go into effect.

According to a report by Gili Cohen on Kan 11 News on Monday, Hamas is committed to curbing Islamic Jihad. The position of all the security bodies is that the reason for the current escalation is the activity of the Islamic Jihad to prevent a ceasefire.

In addition, according to the report, the demonstrations along the border fence will be reduced and the protesters will be further distanced from the border in order to prevent violence. Hamas has also promised to stop firing incendiary balloons towards communities in the Gaze envelope.

In exchange for these measures, Israel will open the crossings and expand fishing in the Gaza Strip.

Under an informal agreement struck in November, Israel allowed two installments of $15 million in Qatari money to enter Gaza.

The money was to have been distributed in six installments, but Israel postponed the third following the shooting of an IDF soldier by a terrorist from Gaza.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet subsequently approved the transfer of the third installment, but Hamas refused to accept the money “in response to the occupation policy”.

The Qatari envoy to Gaza recently announced his country will no longer fund salaries of Hamas employees in Gaza and would instead donate the remaining $60 million in aid mostly through United Nations programs.