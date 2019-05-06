Dov Hikind: 'After more than 500 rockets fired by Hamas terrorists at Israel, KILLING 4, not 1 Democrat president candidate said a word.'

Longtime New York Democrat State Assemblyman, pro-Israel advocate, and current Coalition for a Positive America Chairman Dov Hikind today excoriated the Democratic Party, saying "Hamas rockets fly but Democratic condemnation is nil."

Hikind wrote: "After more than FIVE HUNDRED rockets were fired by Hamas terrorists at Israel, KILLING 4, not a single Democratic candidate for president has issued a statement or said a word on it. Shame on the democrats! The whole lot of them!" tweeted Hikind.