Netanyahu: We have renewed policy of targeted killings

Netanyahu with the deputy chief of staff and the commander of the Southern Command

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Binyamin Netanyahu held a security assessment of the Southern Command and visited people wounded by Hamas rocket fire at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva Monday.

"In the past two days we have renewed the policy of eliminating senior terrorists, killing dozens of terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad and destroying terror towers." Netamyahu said.

"We have changed the rules of the game, and Hamas understands this very well. However, it is clear that this is not the end of the campaign, and I therefore instructed [the IDF] to prepare fora continuation and I also intend to leave the armored and artillery forces around the Gaza Strip.

"I want to praise the residents of the south for their steadfastness, and the commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces for their firm action."

Prime Minister Netanyahu briefed ministers on the situation and security consultation in the Southern Command with the head of the NSC, Meir Ben Shabat, the Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, the Southern Command Commander Major General Hartzi Halevi, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Abu Rokun, Toledano and other senior officials.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Major Sultan Iyadah and Corporal Omar Shalom, who were wounded in operational activity on the Gaza Strip border at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.