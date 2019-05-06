IDF attacks dozens of terrorist targets

Overnight Sunday, IDF fighter jets struck approximately 30 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror targets, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

Among the targets were military compounds, launch sites, an operations room and more. At this time, approximately 350 targets have been struck by the IDF.

Targets which were attacked include the office of the commander of the Central Khan Yunis battalion and Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad training facilities throughout the Gaza Strip.

The IDF also struck a training facility that is used by Hamas naval forces in Jabalia. The facility is used for military training and the storage of weapons. Moreover, the IDF targeted several operational vessels of the Hamas' naval forces.

In addition, an IDF aircraft targeted a terror operative in the northern Gaza Strip overnight.

Since the beginning of the rocket and mortar attacks against Israeli, approximately 690 rockets have been fired towards Israeli territory. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System has intercepted over 240 of them.

The statement on the air strikes comes amid reports that a ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar had been and that it went into effect at 4:30 a.m.

Israel has not confirmed the reports of a ceasefire.