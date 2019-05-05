'Hamas is committing a double war crime with rocket attacks'

Netanyahu meets with US ambassadors from Europe and Israel, as Gaza rocket attacks continue.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with a delegation of US ambassadors led by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedmanat the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem Sunday night, as rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip continue.

Netanyahu updated the delegation on the security situation, and said that the State of Israel had the right to defend itself and added that we would take all necessary measures to ensure this.

The Prime Minister said that the Hamas terrorist organization was committing a "double war crime", by firing indiscriminately on civilians from among concentrations of civilians.

Participating in the meeting were delegation head US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, US Ambassador to France Jamie D. McCourt, US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, US Ambassador to Portugal George Edward Glass and US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Elan S. Carr.

During the meeting, the US delegation presented a joint statement expressing support for Israel during the Gaza rocket attacks.

"Enough is enough!

"Over the past 36 hours Israel has suffered from a barrage of over 600 rockets and mortars fired indiscriminately by terrorists in ‎Gaza. This barrage has come from civilian areas in Gaza and is aimed at civilian centers in Israel, demonstrating once again a cynical readiness to risk the lives and futures of the people of Gaza as well as those of the Israeli people.

"The sole aim of these terrorists is to kill, maim and terrorize citizens of Israel. These actions by Hamas and Islamic Jihad are simply unconscionable. No other nation on Earth would tolerate this.

"Can one imagine rockets falling on Washington, Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Bern or Lisbon today without an appropriately strong reaction?

"We affirm Israel's right to defend itself and urge all nations to call these actions out for what they are - terrorism pure and simple."