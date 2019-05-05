

Watch: IDF eliminates senior terrorist in Gaza Strip Senior Hamas terrorist Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudari, who facilitated Iranian money transfers to Gaza, killed in targeted strike. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF spokesperson Footage of target The IDF released footage Sunday night of a targeted assassination of a senior Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip Sunday afternoon. The video shows a convoy of vehicles driving through the northern Gaza Strip, moments before Israeli fighters opened fire, killing Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudari. Israeli security forces say Khudari had been instrumental in maintaining the flow of cash from Iran to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and had helped facilitate the transfer of funds from Iran to both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

