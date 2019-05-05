3 wounded after rocket hits factory in Ashkelon, as Code Red sirens heard in many areas of south. Cabinet currently meeting.

2 were seriously wounded and another moderately wounded after a rocket landed on a factory in the city of Ashkelon.

Magen David Adom teams are at the scene, administering first aid to the wounded.

Code Red sirens were sounded in many communities in the south, in the Beer Sheva area, in the Gaza perimeter, in Hatzerim and in the Bedouin regions, as barrages of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.

Most of the rockets have been intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, who is now in the Gaza vicinity, ran to a bomb shelter with journalists who were waiting to hear from him about the deterioration of the security situation.

The Political-Security Cabinet is meeting at this time to discuss the escalation in the south and the possibilities of Israel's response to the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.