MK Uzi Dayan (Likud) arrived this morning (Sunday) together with Ashkelon mayor Tomer Galam at the home of Moshe Agadi, a father of four, who was killed by a direct rocket hit at his home. Agadi will be laid to rest at 4:00 pm in the city.

Dayan is convinced that the cabinet, which convenes Sunday afternoon under Prime Minister Netanyahu, will make the right decisions following the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. "From what I see they take it seriously. They do not deal with the question of what will happen to the Eurovision Song Contest, but first of all how to react with force, how to deal with people who are actually represented by the head of the municipality," he said, pointing to the mayor. "We have to help him."

"I came to politics in order to change things, and it is clear that in this term we will have to decide: Either to deter Hamas in a way that there will not be any more cases like this or to bring it down," MK Dayan said.

Mayor Galam said, "I want to send my condolences to the Agadi family. The city of Ashkelon experienced a most unpleasant experience. The Prime Minister spoke to me last night. I conveyed to him the feelings of the public that wants to handle and embark on a wide-ranging operation so that we will not live in a situation where every three months we meet in unpleasant situations. The other side should not set the agenda."

"Our desire is for the other side to take a hard blow, to understand that it has no one to deal with. This is not a situation that can continue. It cannot be delayed, and we expect the cabinet and the prime minister to release the restraints on the IDF," Galam demanded.