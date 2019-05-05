Netanyahu: Continue with the massive attacks

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Sunday morning at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting that he had instructed the IDF to continue the large-scale attacks in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the rocket fire into Israel.

"I instructed the IDF to continue the massive attacks against the terrorist elements and the large number of armored, artillery and infantry forces around the Strip," Netanyahu said. "Hamas bears responsibility for its actions, but also for the activities of the Islamic Jihad and pays a very heavy price."

"On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I wish to send condolences to the family of Moshe Agadi, a father of four who was murdered by a rocket in Ashkelon. At this difficult hour, I would like to strengthen his family and wish for speedy and complete recovery for the wounded. May his memory be blessed," added the prime minister.

In recent hours, the IDF has attacked terrorist targets that include weapons storage sites for the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, which are purposefully disguised and hidden in the vicinity of a civilian population, in the homes of terrorists belonging to the Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Among the targets attacked were weapons storehouses in the homes of Hamas operatives in Rafah and Khan Yunis, as well as a weapons storehouse in a Hamas “aerial division” operative’s home in Gaza City.

Since the beginning of the escalation, 450 rockets have been fired into Israel. 150 of them were intercepted by Iron Dome interception systems.

IDF Spokesman Ronen Manelis said that the Air Force attacked about 200 targets, including quality terrorist cells, small buildings and warehouses where advanced missiles and rockets were manufactured.

Eight terrorists have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far and an IDF spokesman stressed that the army was preparing for several days of fighting. The IDF also denied responsibility for the deaths of a mother and infant in the Gaza Strip and stated that they were killed as a result of a rocket that landed within Gaza, According to Manelis, attempts to blame Israel for the incident are "terrorist propaganda is at its finest. The mother and child who they claim in Gaza that they were killed in the IDF attack were killed by the use of Hamas weapons."

Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old Ashkelon resident and father of four, was the man killed on Saturday night after being critically wounded at approximately 2:30 a.m. following a rocket attack which hit a building in the Ashkelon area.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to the man and evacuated him to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon with shrapnel wounds in his chest and stomach. The hospital announced his death approximately one hour later. His funeral will be held at 4 PM.